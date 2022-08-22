MILANO – Amazon does not leave, indeed it doubles its bet in the field of health.

The e-commerce giant has entered the competition of companies aiming to acquire Signify Health, a company that deals with home health care and in particular to optimize insurance assistance plans. The company works with health plans, health systems, medical groups, employers and other health care providers to optimize home care through its proprietary technology and analytics.

According to Wall Street Journal, which first reported the interest in Jeff Bezos’ creature, could be a decidedly expensive bet: the company object of the desire could reach a valuation of 8 billion dollars, against a capitalization that fluctuates around 5 billion dollars . Also in contention are UnitedHealth Group, CVS Health Corp. and Option Care Health and second Bloomberg UnitedHealth Group would have offered $ 30 per share: together with Amazon it is among the companies that have offered the most.

The board of Signify Health should meet today, which could still decide to decline the offers. Not only. The deadline for the operation is set for 6 September, but it is clear that in the event of a go-ahead from the board of directors it would close immediately.

For Amazon, a possible shopping would be the second in a few months and once again in the sprint on Cvs. In fact, in July alone, Amazon shelled out $ 3.9 billion to secure 1Life Healthcare with its One Medical clinics. In that case it took him even a year to structure the operation, reflecting how much the healthcare sector is a priority in the expansion lines outlined by CEO Andy Jassy.

In 2018, he bought the PillPack online pharmacy, and the same year he formed a joint venture with JPMorgan and Berkshire Hathaway to introduce a healthcare cost reduction system for their employees, which was not successful. When he bought One Medical, analysts pointed out the potential synergies Amazon can draw from the e-commerce giant’s online pharmacy. Amazon then signed an agreement with Ginger (a service that offers online counseling related to mental health) and with Signify Health the address is again to supervise basic care, at home. Another potential piece in the construction of Amazon Care, its remote health care program dedicated to personal care. First launched in 2019 as a remote and non-Amazon employee support service in Seattle, Amazon Care is now available to U.S. companies in the 50 states looking to offer the service to their employees.