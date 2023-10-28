The Second National Postdoctoral Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition Concludes with Impressive Results

The Second National Postdoctoral Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition concluded today in Yantai, Shandong Province. This competition saw the participation of 1,457 teams and projects from 43 team units across the country. Guided by a committee of 12 academicians and 11 technology entrepreneurs, 252 review experts conducted a fair and impartial selection of the projects.

A total of 55 gold medals, 109 silver medals, and 164 bronze medals were awarded in the competition, with a total of 37 teams and 328 postdoctoral researchers winning medals. The postdoctoral researchers also received the “National Innovation and Entrepreneurship Outstanding Postdoctoral” certificate.

This competition attracted 6,206 projects and teams, with a total of 25,000 participants, including nearly 10,000 people with postdoctoral work experience. After a rigorous selection process, a group of outstanding young talents, including postdoctoral fellows, stood out. The average age of the contestants is 34 years old, with the youngest being 19 years old. Over 20% of the contestants are under 30 years old. This competition provides a platform for young postdoctoral talents to showcase their skills, compete, communicate, and collaborate.

The competition emphasizes the importance of addressing industrial needs and dedicating oneself to scientific and technological innovation. It aims to encourage postdoctoral talents to challenge themselves and accelerate their growth. The competition has also facilitated the establishment of several industry-university-research collaborations, promoting technology transfer and transformation.

Apart from the four categories of the Innovation Competition, Entrepreneurship Competition, Overseas Competition, and List-Unveiling Competition, the event also featured activities such as list-unveiling, results exchange, service town creation, policy promotion, and talent recruitment. These activities provided opportunities for postdoctoral research results to enter the market. Companies with technical needs made announcements, postdoctoral teams seeking results transformation and investment and financing needs had on-site roadshows, and on-site signings were held to facilitate cooperation intentions.

During the competition, 806 units (projects) from across the country participated in on-site exchange activities. 92 top-notch projects and 80 achievement transformation projects were successfully signed on-site, with an intended cooperation amount of 4.354 billion yuan. This efficient matching between corporate needs and technical results significantly promotes the transfer and implementation of scientific and technological achievements.

The Second National Postdoctoral Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition has successfully provided a platform for young postdoctoral talents to showcase their skills and collaborate with industry partners. With its emphasis on addressing industrial needs and promoting technological innovation, the competition has contributed to the growth and development of postdoctoral researchers in China.

