The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) reported that, in the last week, the Nevado del Ruiz volcano has registered a significant increase in seismic activity, which is located about four kilometers southwest of the Arenas crater, between two and four kilometers deep.

According to the statement issued by the SGC, “since March 24 there has been a significant increase in seismic activity associated with rock fracturing within the volcanic edifice.”

Likewise, the agency highlighted that on March 28, 6,500 seismic events were registered, the highest daily rate of earthquakes recorded since 2010; In addition, it highlighted the persistence of thermal anomalies of low to moderate energy in the crater and morphological changes in the lava dome.

Although the state of volcanic activity has been maintained for twelve years, the SGC recommended being attentive to the information and not getting used to this behavior.

At the moment, the alert level of Nevado del Ruiz remains yellow, which means that there are changes in the behavior of volcanic activity, for which the Colombian Geological Service recommended to the authorities of the departments of Caldas, Tolima, Risaralda , Quindío and Cundinamarca be attentive to the future activity of the volcano.

It is important to remember that the Nevado del Ruiz, with an altitude of 5,364 meters, caused the worst natural tragedy in the history of Colombia on November 13, 1985 when an eruption and melting of its glaciers caused an avalanche that devastated the town of Armero in the department of Tolima, where more than 23,000 of its 25,000 inhabitants died, according to official data.

For this reason, it is necessary to be attentive to official communications and follow the recommendations of the authorities.