The selection results of the 29th “Hainan Youth May 4th Medal” announced that 7 of the 30 young people made the list-News Center-Nanhai.com

Hainan Daily, Haikou, May 3rd (Reporter Ang Ying, correspondent Zhang Shimeng) As the May 4th Youth Day is approaching, the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League and the Hainan Provincial Youth Federation decided to award Wang Qiao and other 30 comrades the 29th ” Hainan Youth May 4th Medal”, awarded to 7 youth groups including CNOOC Baodao 21-1 deepwater gas field youth exploration team The 29th “Hainan Youth May 4th Medal Group”. They are typical representatives who interpret the spirit of the May 4th Movement in the new era, and they are role models for the majority of young people in the province to learn from.

It is reported that the youths and youth collectives who were commended this time actively participated in various construction projects of Hainan Free Trade Port. Give full play to the role of new forces and commandos, and make positive contributions to promoting the construction of Hainan Free Trade Port. With practical actions, they fulfilled the youth oath of “please rest assured that the party will be at ease, and the country will be strong”, which embodies the vigorous and enterprising spirit of Hainan youth in the new era, and demonstrates the firm belief and determination of contemporary Hainan youth to devote themselves to the construction of Hainan Free Trade Port. unremitting pursuit.

The Hainan Youth May 4th Medal is the highest honor bestowed on outstanding youths in Hainan by the Youth League Committee and the Provincial Youth Federation. The Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League and the Provincial Youth Federation called on the youth of the youth league members in the province to learn from the award-winning individuals and collectives.











