Too much technology on board: is it really necessary? A Hyundai study says no. Here because

ROME – A new study by Hyundai has revealed that British drivers do not take advantage of the technology already available in their cars and that many of them have no idea how to use the sophisticated technology they have. The survey of 500 modern car owners showed that two-thirds (68%) feel overwhelmed by the capabilities of their vehicle and more than a third (40%) admit they are not exploiting its full potential. In short, although the car is the most expensive technological object that 86% of the British own, most do not make the most of it. 65% do not use voice activation, 57% heated seats and 44% remote engine start.





Paradoxically, 30% of the sample of respondents use technology to feel safer in the car and as many as 39% say they want even more safety features. The research also points out that, unlike cars, drivers have actively adopted other technological objects in their lives: more than three-quarters (78%) say they are confident using the technology of their smartphones, TVs (78%), computers laptops and PCs (67%). However, when asked why their car’s technology was not being used to its full potential, over half admitted that the cause was total ignorance (55%), while others said it was a lack of faith in knowing how to use it. adequately use technology (31%). Drivers also admitted that they only discovered some of the technology in their car six months after purchase (55%).





The study’s findings showed that the more drivers adopt advanced car technology, the more enjoyable owning a car can be. For example, 30% of those interviewed said they felt safer and 29% more relaxed when they make the most of on-board technology. The research also highlighted that it is generation Z who have the greatest difficulty in learning to use the available innovations, young people under 30 are much more likely to use them regularly (78%) than the over 30s, while the over 60s are the least willing to constantly use technology (63%).

“It is interesting to see the gap between the adoption of technology in our wider lifestyle choices and that in our vehicles – said Ashley Andrew, president of Hyundai Motor UK – As a leading brand in EV mobility, we can already see that the Hyundai customers are big technology adopters, with 78% of our EV customers getting tangible benefits from using Bluelink, which gives them access to convenient features like remote access to car battery status and traffic forecasts . We want to enable all drivers to adopt the technology available to them and to seize the opportunity to use our innovative technology for a more enjoyable experience”.

Finally, it should be noted that this year Hyundai will launch an introductory guide for users of electric vehicles, providing them with useful information that will help them to make the most of all available technology.