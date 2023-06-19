The movie “Don’t Call Me “God of Gamblers”” Premiere Chow Yun-fat talks about his role: This time he is no longer a “male god”-International Online

The movie “Don’t Call Me “God of Gamblers”” Premiere Chow Yun-fat talks about his role: This time he is no longer a “male god”

On June 18, the movie “Don’t Call Me “God of Gamblers”” premiered in Beijing, starring Chow Yun-fat, Anita Yuen, producer Huang Bin, screenwriter Zhuang Wenqiang, director Pan Yaoming, art director Wen Nianzhong attended the event and met the audience in Beijing in advance And shared the mental journey and true feelings of starring in this film.

At the event, film producer Yu Dong said: “Don’t Call Me ‘God of Gamblers’ is Bona’s sixth film with Fa Ge after “Great Shanghai”, three “Macau Wind and Cloud” and “Wu Shuang”. This time he bravely subverted his previous roles and images, this movie has a particularly touching story, I hope everyone can learn from this movie, can spend more time with their families, and don’t miss the growth of their children.”

The screenwriter Zhuang Wenqiang revealed that the purpose of writing this story is to express some social issues: “The bragging Fai played by Fa Ge was originally a bad gambler. In order to take care of his son and make up for all the regrets in his previous life, he forced himself to become a A brand new person. Although this role seems tailor-made for Fa Ge, in fact, you also know that an actor like Fa Ge can play any role you give him very well.” Wen Wen, the art director of the film Nianzhong said with a smile that this movie can actually have another name – “Don’t Call Me a God”. “He completely dropped himself in this movie and approached the character from the inside out.”

Chow Yun-fat has expressed his love for this movie more than once before, and he still couldn’t hide his love when talking about this movie at the premiere: “The reason why this story touches me is because it turns the God of Gamblers into a Returning to the usual gambler, it also revealed some problems. When I was acting, I finally had the opportunity to reset myself to zero. I didn’t need to deliberately act at all, because the story and characters were enough to impress people. “Autumn Fairy Tale” After “A Lang’s Story”, I haven’t acted in a literary film for a long time, it’s rare that Director Zhuang wrote such a play that I like very much, I am very grateful to him.”

Anita Yuen, who played the couple with Chow Yun Fat in the film, revealed that the former God of Gamblers was to win money, but the current “God of Gamblers” is to win love and respect. And recalling this cooperation with Fa Ge, she is still very excited: “When I knew that I was going to cooperate with Fa Ge, I felt like a dream. Many people may feel that their idols are different from what they imagined, but I I really don’t think there is a difference, he has always been a ‘god’ in my heart.” She also said humorously: “I planned to add money to the director to hope to have more emotional scenes with Brother Fa, but it didn’t work out.” Chow Yun-fat He also praised this “enthusiastic fan”: “I remember the first time I watched her act, she was the actress. The acting skills are really good. I think she is simply a genius.”

The premiere scene that day was more like a “gathering of old friends”. Everyone’s topics ranged from movies to reality, from behind-the-scenes tidbits to life insights, which made everyone at the scene feel unsatisfied.

The producer of the film, Huang Bin, revealed that when he was a young actor 34 years ago, he starred in the movie “God of Gamblers” with Fa Ge. God’, it’s a wonderful fate. He is still the unrivaled superstar back then.” Director Pan Yaoming also revealed that he had participated in the filming of “The True Colors of Heroes” back then. During the shootout scene, I was relatively close to the scene, and Fa Ge specially came over to remind me to stand far away, because I was afraid that I would be injured in the fight.” Chow Yun-fat also remembered that experience, and he said humorously: “I was really nervous at the time. I’m afraid you’ll get hurt, because I can only let the bullets fly, but I don’t know where the bullets will go.”

That day, the main creator recalled many unforgettable experiences in and out of the play, and finally talked about Liao Qizhi who has left. Cooperating with him is “Shanghai Beach”, the second time is “Wu Shuang”, “Don’t Call Me ‘God of Gamblers'” is our third cooperation, and unexpectedly it will be the last time. I still remember that our first run was in Canada , we were running together to start work, and we ran together a few times after returning to Hong Kong. Today our movie is finally going to meet with you, I hope he can come to watch this movie with us tonight, he Will always be our old friend and will always be with us.”

It is reported that the movie “Don’t Call Me “God of Gamblers”” will be released nationwide on June 21 during the Dragon Boat Festival.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

