Family doctors, ‘aim to be the hub of the emergency room’ – Healthcare

Making family doctors also an important hub for emergency rooms and getting to foresee an academic path for their training, in order to make this profession more attractive. These are some of the points of comparison between the category and the Ministry of Health in view of the reorganization of general medicine.

This was underlined by the secretary of the Italian Federation of Family Doctors (Fimmg), Silvestro Scotti, on the eve of the expected meeting between the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci and the confederal trade unions, in the context of the wider resumption of the confrontation between the executive and trade union organisations.

“The objective on the table is the reorganization of family medicine: the discussion with the minister has begun but there are various points to be clarified. At the moment – Scotti says to ANSA, specifying that he also had a meeting with Schillaci last week – however, the transfer of family doctors to the National Health Service as employees is not in question; it is a hypothesis that we are clearly against and which is not on the agenda today “. Another point of comparison, he explains, “concerns training: it is thought to arrive at an academic-university training course precisely to increase the attractiveness of the profession. This would mean moving from the current training course in post-graduate general medicine, lasting three-year course, to a university specialization lasting at least 4 years”.

In any case, given the current shortage of doctors, he specifies, “this transition will necessarily have to be gradual, to avoid that the lengthening of the times creates further shortages”. The aim is also to make general practitioners a fundamental hub with respect to hospitals: “The doctor should be able to prescribe hospitalization where necessary, so that the citizen can skip waiting in the emergency room and immediately enter the ward. An experiment in this sense has been made in Lombardy with the establishment of a ‘blue code’ but the problem is that in order to do this, the doctor should be able to carry out complete diagnostic tests, starting with electrocardiograms and cardiological tests, but to date – notes – our studies still do not have the necessary diagnostic equipment. The funds for the diagnostic equipment are foreseen from 2019, but the Regions have not started the necessary procedures”. Finally, the crux of the new community houses remains: “which and how many doctors should be employed in these structures is – concludes Scotti – a chapter to be written”.

