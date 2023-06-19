The partnership between Stellantis and Archer on eVTOLs moves from the planning stage to the executive one

Listen to the audio version of the article

The location is located on a 100-acre campus in Covington, Georgia, and Stellantis recently increased its strategic stake through open market purchases of Archer stock.

“The Stellantis and Archer teams are proceeding with the intention of achieving the goal of starting scalable production of Archer aircraft by mid-2024 – said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis – we believe that our partnership is setting the standard for the development of a cross-sector collaboration and that it is a fundamental pillar of the strategy to ensure that Stellantis leads the way the world moves by guaranteeing freedom of movement for all.”. He was then echoed by Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer. “Archer’s intent is not just commercialization, but commercialization on a large scale.”

During the production start-up phase, the goal is to leverage the respective strengths of the two companies to drive a rapid ramp-up of aircraft production in order to meet Archer’s commercialization plans. While the works to make the plant operational by mid-2024 proceed rapidly, Stellantis’ qualified personnel collaborate full-time with the Archer team, focusing on the automation activities of both production and component supply. Initially, the production capacity of the location will be around 650 aircraft per year with the possibility of expansion to support a production line of 2,300 aircraft per year. These are volumes that will make the plant the largest aircraft manufacturing plant in the world in terms of units produced.

