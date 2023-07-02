Promoting Development and Transformation: The Achievements of Theme Education in the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

Party Group of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Promotes Theme Education to Advance Industry Development

Since the launch of Xi Jinping’s theme education on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, the party group of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has been actively working towards the goals of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements.” They have been focusing on promoting theoretical study, investigation and research, inspection and rectification, and other aspects of work to drive the development of industry and information technology.

The party group has placed great emphasis on strengthening theoretical study, aiming to understand and practice the party’s innovative theory. Various methods, such as reading classes, theoretical learning center groups, counseling report meetings, and symposiums, have been used to enhance theoretical learning among party members and cadres. The objective is to build a solid foundation of belief and stabilize the rudder of thought.

The party group recently held a centralized exchange and closing ceremony of the theme education reading class. It was agreed that this study has deepened the political, ideological, theoretical, and emotional recognition of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. It has also enhanced the understanding of key tasks such as promoting new industrialization and accelerating the construction of a manufacturing power and a network power.

To strengthen theoretical learning, the reading class conducted 14 reading sessions. Additionally, the theoretical learning center group organized three studies using the form of “leading reading + seminar.” Special lectures and training courses for young cadres were also held, providing a platform for youth representatives to share their learning experience.

Furthermore, the party group has emphasized the importance of conducting in-depth investigations and research to understand new situations and solve emerging problems. They have organized research teams to delve into key issues related to the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. Minister Jin Zhuanglong, along with other members of the leadership team, conducted field research in various places, including leading manufacturing companies in aviation, shipping, automobiles, electronic information, and energy equipment. The Ministry’s departments, bureaus, subordinate units, and relevant colleges and universities have planned over 400 research projects.

Minister Jin stressed the need to propose ideas and measures to solve problems and improve work in a targeted manner. The results of the research will be transformed into practical actions to promote development.

In addition to theoretical study and investigation, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has focused on its core responsibilities to promote the high-quality development of industry and informatization. Measures have been taken to improve the resilience and security level of the industrial chain and supply chain, promote collaborative innovation, and upgrade the industrial system. The ministry has also made progress in digital infrastructure construction, new energy automobile industry development, innovation in key areas, carbon peaking work, and the enhancement of the core competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Minister Jin emphasized the importance of continuing to promote theme education to achieve practical results. The ministry will work towards implementing the strategic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, promoting new industrialization, and accelerating the construction of a manufacturing power and a cyber power. Their aim is to create a new situation in the high-quality development of industry and information technology.

Overall, the party group of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has made significant progress in their theme education, focusing on theoretical study, investigation and research, and fulfilling their core responsibilities. Their efforts are expected to contribute to the development of industry and information technology in China.

