Mistrató, Quinchía, Santuario, Guática, La Celia, Belén de Umbría, Apía and Marseille, are the municipalities that will compete in the semifinal phase of the Risaralda Peasant Games, which are currently taking place in Santuario and are organized by the Ministry of Sport, Recreation and Culture of the department.

In indoor soccer, the programming will begin at 11 in the morning, where the curious thing is that La Celia and Belén de Umbría are the only two municipalities that will participate in this phase, both for men and women, although they are not among themselves.

In men’s soccer, only the 1 pm match between Quinchía and Mistrató will be played and the 11 am match will be rescheduled at a time and date to be defined by the organization.