The crime of private violence is therefore the only way that can be prosecuted ex officio and it is the one that Digos chooses to denounce three adults and three minors, unrelated to the school, who are all members of Student Action, «the right-wing identity movement in schools. A militant alternative», as can be read on the Facebook profile of their page. The oldest of the six identified is 20 years old while the youngest is 17.

What happened yesterday – pending further investigative developments – can be summarized cross-referencing the videos and photos of the attackthe minutes that the two students kicked and punched filled in at the police station, the testimonies of the other students and the teaching staff.

According to what was told by the two students attacked by Digos investigators, yesterday morning was a day like any other. The two boys went to school, however, finding a couple of young people who were carrying out leafleting in front of the Michelangelo. In the flyer – later seized by Digos – it was written: “Dream, fight, distinguish yourself to really live”. Signed: Student Action and the symbol chosen to represent itself, that of the Celtic cross. The two Michelangelo students, who became aware of the situation, allegedly went towards them with a basket. At that point the students of Azione Studentesca would have pushed them and shortly thereafter the other four would have intervened – later identified – who would have started beating hands. Filmed by whoever took out the phone and then made the videos. Not by those who witnessed the scene in disbelief and fear. See also "Covid under control only with 90% vaccine coverage"

Mayor Dario Nardella, who in the morning had spoken of “squad aggression”, went in front of the high school in the afternoon, where he met a delegation of students. «It is an episode of unprecedented gravity, and it is evident that the students of Michelangelo were attacked, they are not the attackers at all. This is in my opinion a real beating. And if it were to be confirmed that this is a politically motivated aggression, we would be dealing with something that gives the sign of a political climate that is not acceptable, for any reason. I hope, and I say this as the mayor who represents the whole city, that all political forces, none excluded, therefore also those on the right, condemn in the clearest way, without ifs and buts, what happened “, said Nardella. All this while the work of Digos goes on. Not only in the investigations but also in what, potentially, could happen in the future. In the next few days the story will end up in the Prefecture during one of the next committees. Meanwhile, yesterday, the CPA Firenze Sud published a post on its Facebook profile to comment on what happened: “The answer will be militant anti-fascism”.

