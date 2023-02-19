Former US President Jimmy Carter, who is 98 years old and has recently been hospitalized several times, will spend “the time that remains” with his family at his home in Plains, Georgia, receiving palliative care. This was announced on Saturday by the Carter Center, the human rights NGO founded by the former president and his wife Rosalynn Carter. Carter, a Democrat who led the United States for a single term from 1977 to 1981, is the oldest living former US president. In recent years he has had various health problems, including melanoma, i.e. a skin tumor, and the consequences of various falls.