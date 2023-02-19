Home World Former US President Jimmy Carter will receive palliative care at his home
World

Former US President Jimmy Carter will receive palliative care at his home

by admin
Former US President Jimmy Carter will receive palliative care at his home

Former US President Jimmy Carter, who is 98 years old and has recently been hospitalized several times, will spend “the time that remains” with his family at his home in Plains, Georgia, receiving palliative care. This was announced on Saturday by the Carter Center, the human rights NGO founded by the former president and his wife Rosalynn Carter. Carter, a Democrat who led the United States for a single term from 1977 to 1981, is the oldest living former US president. In recent years he has had various health problems, including melanoma, i.e. a skin tumor, and the consequences of various falls.

See also  Coronavirus in the world: almost 152 million cases in the world. India ranks second with over 19

You may also like

“Pure entertainment and today it’s Gila’s turn. The...

The candidate’s mother accused Snežana Đurišić of asking...

The shock in Turkey, captured by a security...

Bulgaria, 18 migrants found dead inside a truck....

spusu 70, here is the new promotional rate

Usa, former president Jimmy Carter receives palliative care...

A trailer for Lies of P reveals that...

Canadian Feist returns to music after six years...

In the USA the 74th shooting since the...

Usa, the immunity of web giants for content...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy