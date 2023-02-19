Tottenham are interested in signing Real Madrid and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 29, in the summer transfer window. (Fijaches – in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford, 25, will have a £120m price tag if the Premier League club are forced to sell him next summer. (Star) external-link

Manchester United are willing to increase David de Gea’s wage to £250,000 a week to keep the 32-year-old Spain goalkeeper at Old Trafford, but the club are already looking at Leeds’ French star Illan Meslier, 22, as his long-term replacement. (Sun) external-link

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Manchester United takeover bid is £1bn less than the £5bn offered by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. (Foot Mercato – in French) external-link

West Ham could make summer bids for Manchester United’s 26-year-old Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 25, and France forward Anthony Martial, 27. (CaughtOffside) external-link

The Hammers are putting Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, at the top of their list to replace England midfielder Declan Rice, should the 24-year-old leave in the summer. (Sun) external-link

Qatari investors could still bid for a stake in Tottenhameven if Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani completes a takeover of Manchester United. (Times – subscription required) external-link

Manchester City are planning to open talks with Argentina’s World Cup winner Julian Alvarez about a new contract, despite the 23-year-old striker only arriving at Etihad Stadium last summer. (Mirror) external-link

Barcelona agreed to sign Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix in January 2022, but the deal collapsed because of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. (AS – in Spanish) external-link

Blackburn Rovers have offered Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz, 23, a £30,000-a-week contract for one year to make him stay at the Championship club amid interest from Villarreal. (Sun) external-link

Newcastle United are plotting a summer move for Fulham and United States full-back Antonee Robinson, 25. (Football Insider) external-link

Nottingham Forest’s English midfielder Lewis O’Brien, 24, has attracted interest from MLS clubs New York City, Columbus Crew and Atlanta United. (Sun) external-link

Liverpool have opened preliminary talks over signing Colombia Under-20s defender Kevin Mantilla, 19, from Independent Santa Fe. (Football Insider) external-link

Crystal Palace and West Ham are keen on a move for Bristol City’s 19-year-old English midfielder Alex Scott, who is valued at £20m. (Sun) external-link