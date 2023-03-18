SOCIAL POLICIES – Information campaign “I don’t fall for it” put in place by the Department of Social Policies of the Municipality of Ferrara





A meeting characterized by participation, in which those present responded with curiosity by asking questions and exposing some attempts at deception that they have suffered. It started like this, from the social center “La Scuola” of Montalbanothe cycle of presentation meetings of “I don’t fall for it”, the information campaign to prevent and combat scams for the elderly fielded by the Department of Social Policies of the Municipality of Ferrara.

A constant commitment, which has translated into widespread communication, as themunicipal councilor for social policies Cristina Coletti: “Ferrara is a city whose population is made up of many elderly people. Fraud against them is an unpleasant and ever-present scourge, which the Municipality is trying to limit in every way. Information is one of the first forms of protection personnel, for this reason since October 2021 the Department of Social Policies has launched a strategy, rewarded by the Ministry of the Interior with two loans of around 60 thousand euros in total, which has led us in collaboration with the National Carabinieri Association to distribute capillarily on the territory 33,900 prints, including anti-fraud handbooks, leaflets and posters, in the places most frequented by the elderly.The campaign was also developed in newspapers, local TV and radio, and on social networks to reach younger caregivers, towards whom we also addressed through the creation of three video pills, very intuitive, with practical examples on how to avoid online scams”.

As Coletti underlined, the presentation tour – which including Montalbano consists of 10 informative meetings which will continue in as many Ancescao affiliated centers until 1 October – is designed “to complete the framework of actions by reaching the elderly, and hopefully their families too, in places of aggregation. This is to increasingly spread the message that, as an Administration, we are lined up alongside the most vulnerable citizens and we want to help them protect their serenity”.

“Scams are a sneaky, deep-rooted, itinerant phenomenon that has a greater proliferation in isolated areas” added the deputy mayor responsible for Security and Fractions Nicola Lodiwho underlined the firm “need to call the police without being afraid to disturb. The local police, the state police, the Carabinieri and the Guardia di Finanza are always ready to intervene. Unfortunately, there are many scams and for this reason I say that it is necessary to point out, because with your help we can do a lot, especially in the hamlets and in the most distant places from the centre”.

Alongside the Administration, the presence of an operator belonging to a security force is expected in each appointment. At the inaugural meeting, it was the turn of the local police inspector Sarah Milanesi provide some indications on how to stop unpleasant episodes in the bud. “The first thing to do – said Milanesi – is to talk about it, getting rid of the sense of naivety that the elderly often feel. Our operator at the switchboard, who can be reached on 0532-418600, is always available and by intervening immediately we can trace a lot of information. The car mirror scam today is among the most frequent, with a subject who will try to ask you for money without involving the insurance companies. Be wary of strangers who approach you, of people who feign illnesses and who show economic difficulties. also beware of fake technicians who ask to check the meters, do not enter sensitive information online and if you see anomalous emails, with logos of fictitious banks or post offices, delete them. And do not isolate yourself, but try to get to know the neighbors”.

To protect people who are victims of deception there is also Confconsumatori Ferrara, whose president Anthony Frascerra will participate in every meeting as “scams – explains Frascerra – do not concern only the elderly but are a dress tailored on the basis of age, and involve several areas such as job offers, proposals for convenient financing, supplies. For the elderly they are The advice not to open the door to people you don’t know is always valid and not to provide data online if those who present themselves as your banks ask you for it”. Confconsumatori currently has 1580 members in the area and also provides assistance in the event of scams.

