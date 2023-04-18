The SHADU singer talked about herself and her plans

Ukrainian singer, fashion blogger SHADU opened another page of her life. The artist was born in the picturesque town of Partenit, in the Ukrainian Crimea. The artist spent her entire childhood there. From a young age, vocals and the stage were a priority for the girl, she participated in various competitions and festivals, where she repeatedly won.

Later, as a teenager, the artist moved to Kyiv to enter the University of Culture and Arts. He is a television director by profession.

For several years, SHADU worked as a director on leading Ukrainian TV channels.

In 2021, after her husband’s stroke, the singer decided to leave her career on television. She devoted herself to taking care of her beloved. However, it was the husband who pushed the artist to a solo career. After all, the songs created by SHADU helped him in rehabilitation and are helping him now.

The main message of the singer: “Every woman is strong and invincible“. SHADU’s songs are based on deep words, moral support of the weaker sex.

The artist will spend her birthday on April 17 on stage, because she will perform in Lviv at a charity concert.

Since the beginning of the war, SHADU has become the information defense of the country, performs at charity concerts, gives interviews to the world mass media with a call to contribute to the approaching victory of Ukraine.

The singer’s brightest composition Stand With Ukraine is dedicated to the victory of Ukraine. The song “When I” and another composition dedicated to Ukraine are also very popular.

