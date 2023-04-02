Home News The Sisters of Mercy
In early March, the Sisters of Mercy, an order of Catholic nuns engaged in education and medical services around the world, took a step forward in their mission of service. The bishop in charge of the order has approved the purchase of an old villa in central Rome, which will be used as a training base for new nuns joining the order.

This villa has been described as an architectural jewel, featuring 14 bathrooms, 6 apartments, a chapel, an elevator and flower gardens around the grounds. However, when the first three nuns were assigned to this new base, the villa was in poor condition and was in need of maintenance work.

Fortunately, one of the sisters was from the United States and knew a missionary couple serving in Rome. These missionaries organized a service project that saw young adults and missionaries work for four days to make the mansion more functional. During this time, the library was expanded, trees pruned, tents sewn up and flower gardens cleared and prepared for spring planting.

With the help of members and missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the mansion was transformed into a welcoming place for the nuns. Now five nuns live in the villa, each working as a teacher or nurse, and making the villa habitable has become an after-work activity.

During the first visit of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Sisters of Mercy offered Catholic prayers. However, during the last visit, the Mother Superior invited the missionaries to offer prayers, demonstrating the strength of the friendship that has developed between the two organizations.

Service blesses both ways, forging new friendships and building bridges between different organizations. Thanks to the generosity of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and full-time missionaries, the Sisters of Mercy mansion has become a place where service and compassion can flourish.

