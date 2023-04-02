Home Health Ciocca: stop synthetic meat also in Europe
Ciocca: stop synthetic meat also in Europe

Ciocca: stop synthetic meat also in Europe

The League’s MEP Angelo Ciocca intervenes on the question of synthetic meat: “Here in the European Parliament in Brussels we continue to promote synthetic meat. I think it is a slap in the face of history, sacrifices, the mastery of the excellence of Italian food made in Italy. The government does well to block production, however it is clear that determination is also needed within the European Parliament, because the economic interests of the synthetic meat market push hard“.

“We are not laboratory animals – he adds – and therefore we do not want to eat or feed our children laboratory products, we want products made with passion with sacrifice and with the great skill of the Italian agri-food system.

