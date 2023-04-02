Italia At the last round for the regional elections, in 2018, when voting took place in a single day, however, at 7 pm the final turnout was 38.37%

With all 1,360 polling stations surveyed, at 7 pm in Friuli Venezia Giulia the turnout for regional consultations fluctuates between 26% and 31%. This is what emerges from the website of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, which brings together the differentiated data collected in the five electoral districts. At the last round for the regional elections, in 2018, when however votes were taken in a single day, at 7 pm the final turnout in the whole region was 38.37%.

In the district of Trieste, the turnout figure at 7 pm is equal to 26%; in Gorizia 29%; in Tolmezzo by 28%; in Pordenone by 29%. Highest turnout in Udine (in the capital you also vote for the mayor) with 32%.

Fedriga: it is important to vote and choose the future Region»

The outgoing president of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Massimiliano Fedriga, and candidate for the center-right in this new round of regional elections, voted shortly after 10 in his polling station in via Carli in Trieste. Wearing jeans, sneakers and a light gray jacket with the Barcolana logo and the words Io sono Friuli Venezia Giulia, Fedriga arrived at the polling station together with his wife and two small children. Some voters approached him and shook his hand, encouraging him and confiding that they would vote for him. Once the ballot was handed over to the chairman of the polling station and left the polling station, Fedriga renewed his appeal to go to the polls: “It is important to vote and choose the future of the Region”.

Moretuzzo at the polling station with his wife and daughter

The candidate for the presidency of Friuli Venezia Giulia supported by the centre-left, Massimo Moretuzzo, voted in Plasencis, a hamlet of Mereto di Tomba (Udine). He went to the polling station shortly after 10 with his wife and daughter. Some voters approached him to shake his hand and wish him good luck in the competition. After the vote he took part in a baptism in the community of San Marco and went to the village kiosk, managed by the Pro Loco, for a convivial lunch. Finally, an appeal to vote because “it is important – he says – to be able to choose which future we want for our land”.

Alessandro Maran votes in Grado, then Sunday with the family

He went to the polling station around 11. Then his Sunday continued in relaxation with the family. Supported by the Third Pole, the candidate for the presidency of the Fvg Alessandro Maran voted in Grado (Gorizia). Immediately afterwards, he says, he went to pick up his 92-year-old mother for lunch together. With them also their youngest son who returned home before defending his thesis at the Delft Polytechnic in the Netherlands.

Tripoli to the polling station of Tricesimo

Giorgia Tripoli, the candidate for the presidency of Friuli Venezia Giulia supported by the Insieme Liberi list, instead voted in her seat in Tricesimo (Udine). Tripoli is the only woman among the four challengers for the office of regional president. The list that supports it includes a No Vax team and a galaxy of similar organizations. Yesterday Tripoli announced that she would go to the polling station early in the morning to then reach Verona and visit Vinitaly.

