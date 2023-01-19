On Wednesday afternoon, the four soldiers who had been kidnapped by Farc dissidents were released in the rural area of ​​Cauca, they are the three soldiers Cristian Murillo Murillos, José Arcadio Epiayu Urania and Carlos Andrés Ocoró Mejía and the Army non-commissioned officer Juan Gabriel Chichanoi Miramag.

It was the International Committee of the Red Cross that confirmed the release through a statement, in which the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca participated as a neutral intermediary and at the request of the parties involved.

It is important to clarify that the kidnapping of the four soldiers occurred at different times, the sergeant had been held since January 11, when he was traveling from the municipality of El Tambo to Patía, while the case of the soldiers occurred last January 15 in a sector known as El Hoyo, both in Cauca.

A few hours earlier, the 30 soldiers who had been held by the Meta peasant guard for three days, who detained them while carrying out patrol work in the rural area of ​​the municipality, had also been released.

“The 30 Army soldiers who were being held were released in Vistahermosa, Meta. The uniformed officers will continue their actions to maintain the security of the community in the municipality,” the Ministry of Defense announced via Twitter.

The mediation of the Ombudsman and the representative of Vistahermosa allowed the three non-commissioned officers and the 27 soldiers to be handed over to the commission made up of the agents of the Public Ministry.

The 34 soldiers are in good health.

