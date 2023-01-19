Until 2020, the bariatric transport service was entrusted to external companies, which entailed higher costs for the Healthcare Company, as well as continuous contracts of assignment for each intervention that had to be carried out. Since 2020, the Asl Fg has internalized it, entrusting it entirely to the emergency-urgency service of 118 of Sanitaservice: since then around 100 interventions have been carried out.

It is an ambulance designed and equipped to meet the needs of obese patients. Equipped with a stretcher of greater size and capacity, with reinforced wheels, which can accommodate people weighing up to 350 kg. In addition, it also comes with a chair for difficult transports.

The bariatric ambulance not only ensures the well-being and protects the dignity of the patients, but also preserves the safety and health of the rescue workers, as it prevents them from overexerting themselves.

Transport by bariatric stretcher consists in being able to move a patient with severe obesity. And more and more often the need arises to contact the ASL for this service.

Last, in chronological order, a few days ago in Cerignola where a woman weighing 220 kilos was transported for hospitalization. Giving freedom and dignity back to the patient is the basis of this service.