RED WEATHER ALERT, there is a new hard notice from the National Civil Protection

Weather alert for May 21, 2023

The large depression area that affects the country has the center of action on the low Ionian where the minimum is positioned on the ground; this structure will be the cause of the persistence of conditions of instability in the extreme southern regions, associated with strong winds from the eastern quadrants which are slowly attenuating.

Based on the available forecasts, the Department of Civil Protection in agreement with the regions involved – which are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the territories concerned – it issued a warning of meteorological conditions which extends the previous warning issued. The weather phenomena, impacting on the various areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities which are reported, in a national summary, in the national bulletin of criticalities and alerts which can be consulted on the Department website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it).

The notice provides for Monday 22nd May, – PRECIPITATIONS – scattered, even with showers or thunderstorms, over Calabria and Sicily and, with diurnal development, over central-southern Tuscany, western and southern Umbria, Lazio, internal sectors of Abruzzo, Molise and central-northern Puglia, over Campania, Basilicata and central-northern Sardinia, with cumulative quantities from weak to punctually moderate; – isolated, even with showers or brief thunderstorms, developing during the day, in eastern Valle d’Aosta, Alpine and southern sectors of Piedmont, Liguria, the Emilian Apennines and the remaining sectors of the central-southern regions, with generally low cumulative quantities.On the basis of the current and expected phenomena, it was evaluated for the day of Monday 22nd May, RED ALERT on part of Emilia-Romagna. ORANGE ALERT on sectors of Emilia-Romagna. Waiting for the flood of the PO in Piedmont.

The meteorological picture and criticalities forecast for Italy are updated daily on the basis of new forecasts and the evolution of phenomena, and are available on the website of the Civil Protection Department (www.protezionecivile.gov.it), together with the general behavior to adopt in case of bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, on specific criticalities that could affect individual territories and on the preventive actions taken are managed by the territorial civil protection structures, in contact with which the Department will follow the evolution of the situation.

