Udinese-Lazio 0-1 | Sottil: “Non-existent penalty. We are out of alternatives”

The Friulian coach spoke to Dazn to comment on tonight’s defeat. Here are his statements after the match:

How do you explain the different attitude in the second half?

“We had a great first half where we have played evenly. We just missed the goal. I liked the team a lot. The drop occurred because we’ve been numbered for months and at this level you can’t afford it. We have miraculously found Beto, but on the bench we had 4 spring. They are all giving their all with different muscle aches. At the moment we can’t be intense.”

“Rigor is non-existent.It’s a simulation. I’m not talking about referees, but this is a mistake that penalizes us.”

“The team she has grown a lot in the dribble and in personality. We worked a lot on this because I believe that by coming out from the bottom we can then open up great opportunities to counterattack. I’m happy with the renewal because I can continue to work with these guys and continue a process of maturity that is not yet at its peak”.

Describe to me what is the ideal condition for Laki?

"We haven't had Deulo since January and now at the same time we didn't have Beto e Success. I complimented Something, but it is clear that it has different characteristics. The alternative has become seed which is a 2005. I have to find different solutions and it is not easy to maintain the level. I had to put Pereyra external because I finished fifth.Samardzic it's an attacking midfielder. Tonight he played the under striker well, unlike in Florence we often found him, especially in the first half. Now we are preparing for Salerno". By staying on the match, don't lose all the votes awarded. Here are the report cards of the meeting

May 21, 2023 (change May 21, 2023 | 23:53)

