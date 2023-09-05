Home » The son of Nicolás Petro Burgos is born
On September 4, 2023, Nicolás Petro and his partner, Laura Ojeda, welcomed their son through a natural birth. The news was shared by Laura Ojeda through her Instagram account.

The child will be named Luka Samuel Petro Ojeda. On his social networks, Ojeda expressed gratitude to Nicolás Petro for his role as his father.

The birth of this baby comes at a delicate moment for Nicolás Petro, since he is facing legal proceedings for irregularities admitted during Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign.

So far, President Gustavo Petro has not made public statements about the birth of his grandson. However, this event acquires relevance both in the family environment and in the political context.

President Gustavo Petro, known for his focus on social justice issues, will face the dynamics of being a grandfather while continuing his political responsibilities. The impact of this event in the Colombian political sphere remains to be seen.

