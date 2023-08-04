Who is the ‘Marlboro Man’, narco involved in the Nicolás Petro case?

Petro says that he will not resign and that they are manipulating his son’s statements

Once the deputy Nicholas Petro He acknowledged before the Prosecutor’s Office that money from drug trafficking would have permeated his father’s campaign, President Petro, from Sincelejo, defended himself and emphasized that he does not have to resign.

“It was my people who elected me, I owe the election to no one else, it is to the people that I must answer. You can be sure that this government ends by popular mandate, by no one else, there is no one who can end with This government that is the people themselves and the people themselves gave an order by majority at the polls, we are leaving until the year 2026”.

He said that illegal money never entered his campaign and that he “has promised not to interfere in the judicial process.”

“I am not Uribe, Santos, Duque, none of those who have passed for other reasons. I come from a different way of understanding things, we come from another story, from another reality and from another sensibility. I have to say that they do not continue telling lies My son did not say that, for a basic reason: I have never told any of my children and children that they commit crimes.”

Jota Pe Hernández denounced the president after Nicolás Petro’s announcement

The legal processes that take place in the case of implication of charges against Nicolás Petro and his ex-wife Day Vasquez. In the hearing that is taking place this Thursday, August 3, the president’s son gave details of the financing of Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign, which would have alleged irregular origins.

After Petro Burgos’s announcement at the hearing, several politicians have come out to express their disagreement with what was announced exclusively in the legal process that is being carried out.

With these provisions that were made known a few hours ago, Senator Jota Pe Hernández has already taken actions to denounce Gustavo Petro before the accusations commission, this, due to the evidence that Nicolás Petro would have provided regarding the entry of irregular money into full presidential campaign.

“At this moment I am in the Investigation and Accusations Commission of the House of Representatives filing a formal investigation request against the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, his son, Nicolás Petro has just confirmed to the Prosecutor’s Office that his father did He was aware of the entry of irregular money to Petro’s presidential campaign”, announced the Senator.

In this way, a process begins in which the complaint filed against the president will be investigated, so that the details regarding the facts presented will continue to be known.

Nicolas Petro pointed out that irregular money did enter the presidential campaign:

During the hearing that the Attorney General’s Office is conducting before the 74th guarantee control court against Nicolás Petro, the eldest son of President Gustavo Petro, the deputy also revealed that in the framework of the case that is being carried out against him for alleged illicit enrichment and asset laundering, some of said irregular money would have entered the presidential campaign of the current president of Colombia.

This was reported by Prosecutor Mario Andrés Burgos, who is leading the case against Burgos and Daysuris Vásquez, former sentimental partner of the son of President Gustavo Petro and who is also facing crimes of embezzlement for illicit enrichment and violation of personal data.

As explained by the official of the judicial entity, Petro Burgos pointed out that: “he did receive large sums of money from Samuel Lopesierra, Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta, son of ‘Turco Hilsaca; and Óscar Camacho ”, money that although he also used for personal expenses, would also have reached the resources of Gustavo Petro’s campaign for the presidency in 2022.

