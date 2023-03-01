Walk into the memorial hall to learn about Lei Feng and listen to Lei Feng’s story; read “Lei Feng’s Diary” together to learn from the power of role models; carry out voluntary services and learn to give in practice…Recently, the majority of primary and middle school students have actively participated in various activities to learn from Lei Feng with practical actions , Establish a new style.

Lei Feng is a model of the times, and Lei Feng’s spirit is eternal. Recently, General Secretary Xi Jinping made important instructions on the in-depth development of Lei Feng activities, emphasizing: “Let the activities of learning from Lei Feng be integrated into daily life and become regular, so that the spirit of Lei Feng will shine brighter in the new era, and contribute to the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country and comprehensive promotion The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation gathers powerful forces.” Since Comrade Mao Zedong issued a call to “Learn from Comrade Lei Feng” in March 1963, over the past 60 years, the activities of learning from Lei Feng have been carried out continuously and in-depth across the country. The spirit nourishes the hearts of generations of Chinese people.

Lei Feng’s extraordinary personality and unremitting struggle have created Lei Feng’s spirit. “I want to devote my limited life to unlimited ‘serving the people’.” Lei Feng practiced every word in his diary with practical actions. He “focused on the party, socialism, and communism.” He transformed the lofty beliefs of loving the party, the country, and socialism into a firm belief in the lifelong struggle of the party and the people; The pursuit of lofty values; he is willing to be “the smallest screw” and has made extraordinary deeds in ordinary positions.

The spirit of Lei Feng is the concrete embodiment of the ideals, beliefs, values ​​and moral concepts of the Chinese Communists. The core connotation of Lei Feng’s spirit is the energy of faith, the mind of great love, the spirit of selflessness, and the spirit of progress that he possesses. Although Lei Feng has been away from us for decades, his deeds are praised everywhere in the motherland, and activities to learn from Lei Feng are flourishing all over the country. Practice has fully proved that the spirit of Lei Feng is a banner that never fades, embodies the traditional virtues of the Chinese nation, conforms to the trend of social progress, and demonstrates the advanced nature of our party. The spirit of Lei Feng was, is, and will remain our precious spiritual wealth.

The spirit of Lei Feng transcends time and space and lasts forever, inspiring generation after generation of Chinese people to work hard and make selfless dedication. From “Lei Feng-style good soldier” Liu Yingjun to “New Lei Feng in the 1980s” Zhu Boru, from Zhang Liming who insisted on volunteering to learn from Lei Feng to Guo Mingyi who was determined to inherit the spirit of Lei Feng; From the poverty alleviation cadres in thousands of households to the thousands of volunteers on the front line of epidemic prevention and control… Each vivid image tells the story of Lei Feng in different eras. In recent years, “contemporary Lei Feng”, “moral model”, “model of the times” and “Chinese good man” have sprung up around people. together. Countless people have learned from Lei Feng’s good example and improved their life realm in serving the society, helping others, and dedicating themselves to their jobs, demonstrating their ideals, beliefs, love, kindness, and responsibility.

Everyone can learn the spirit of Lei Feng; dedication and love can be done everywhere. Looking at the road ahead, we must vigorously carry forward the spirit of Lei Feng, and provide a strong spiritual motivation and rich moral nourishment for the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Start from yourself, start from scratch, inherit and carry forward the spirit of Lei Feng, and everyone contributes to gather a majestic force that can overwhelm mountains and seas.

(Author: Hu Jingfang Unit: School of Marxism, Renmin University of China)

