The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to study and deploy work on safety production and disaster prevention and reduction-News Center-Nanhai Net

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to study and deploy work on safety production and disaster prevention and reduction

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting on November 20 to discuss and deploy work related to production safety and disaster prevention and reduction. The meeting, presided over by Provincial Party Committee Secretary Feng Fei, conveyed and studied the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent important speeches and instructions.

The meeting focused on the recent fire accident in an office building at Yongju Coal Mine in Luliang City, Shanxi Province. It emphasized the need for all departments to unify their thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and to maintain a strong sense of responsibility and always be on the lookout for safety hazards.

The committee also discussed the importance of implementing post-disaster recovery and reconstruction measures, especially as it relates to flood damage. It stressed the need to take advantage of the post-flood season window to respond to flood damage situations, improve water conservancy infrastructure, and ensure a warm winter and holidays for the affected masses.

Additionally, the meeting conveyed and studied the spirit of the third meeting of the Central Commission for Comprehensively Deepening Reforms. It emphasized the importance of building a beautiful China, improving state-owned capital and assets, strengthening natural monopoly link supervision, and supporting public decision-making.

The meeting also covered other important matters related to safety and disaster prevention and reduction.

Overall, the Standing Committee’s meeting highlighted the significance of following the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions in order to prevent future accidents, improve disaster response and recovery efforts, and advance the country’s ecological civilization goals.

