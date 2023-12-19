The State Administration of Financial Supervision activates the emergency response mechanism to provide earthquake insurance claims services in Jishishan, Gansu – Xinhuanet

The State Administration of Financial Supervision has activated an emergency response mechanism to provide earthquake insurance claims services in Jishishan, Gansu. Following the recent earthquake in Jishishan County, Linxia Prefecture, Gansu Province, the State Administration of Financial Supervision held a party committee meeting to discuss and deploy emergency response efforts. The decision was made to immediately activate the emergency response mechanism and coordinate local regulatory bureaus, property insurance companies, personal insurance companies, banking institutions, and more to provide insurance claims services.

The State Administration of Financial Supervision emphasized the importance of opening green channels, simplifying claim settlement procedures, and effectively safeguarding the safety of people’s lives and property. Banks and insurance institutions have been directed to increase support for disaster-stricken areas and to restore basic local financial services promptly. The local banking and insurance industries have been urged to strengthen their own production safety management, provide scientific rescue, and strictly prevent secondary disasters.

This immediate response from the State Administration of Financial Supervision demonstrates their commitment to providing support and financial services to those affected by natural disasters. The activation of the emergency response mechanism aims to streamline the process of insurance claims and provide essential financial support to those impacted by the earthquake.

The State Administration of Financial Supervision’s efforts will help ensure that those affected by the earthquake receive the necessary financial assistance to recover and rebuild their lives and properties. This proactive response reflects the government’s dedication to supporting communities in times of need.