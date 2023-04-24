Home » “The state of health of sports practice in Emilia-Romagna” by the Emilia Romagna Region
"The state of health of sports practice in Emilia-Romagna" by the Emilia Romagna Region

"The state of health of sports practice in Emilia-Romagna" by the Emilia Romagna Region

SPORT – Wednesday 26 April 2023 at 6 pm in the Sala dell’Arengo (municipal residence, piazza del del Municipio 2 – FE)


Wednesday 26 April 2023 at 6 pm in the Sala dell’Arengo (municipal residence, piazza del del Municipio 2 – FE) a meeting entitled “The state of health of sports practice in Emilia-Romagna” organized by the Emilia Romagna Region – Sport Valley.

The initiative will involve:

Andrea Maggicouncilor for the Strategic Plan – Recovery Fund – Public Works Sport of the Municipality of Ferrara,

Giammaria Manghihead of the Political Secretariat of the Presidency of the Emilia-Romagna Region

Roger Tosidelegate CONI Ferrara.



