The 40th Vienna City Marathon (VCM) brought sporting excellence on Sunday, above all the course record of the Kenyan Samwel Mailu in 2:05:08 hours and the Austrian record of Julia Mayer in 2:30:42. This is not the only reason why the organizers had reason to be happy after the CoV years. With a total of 39,871 registered, the wish expressed in 2022 for 40,000 was only just missed. The VCM should also be an event for as many people as possible in the future.

