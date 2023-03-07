Nicolás Petro is the topic of conversation throughout the country, this, after revealing the complaints of his ex-partner, who publicly exposed him for alleged unethical activities, which are already being investigated by the authorities. How did you get to this point? What is the story of him? We answer it in this review about him.

Katia Burgos was the first and youthful love of Gustavo Petro in Ciénaga de Oro, the current president of the country lived with her several passages of his childhood and adolescence in a friendship which over time became a deep love.

At her puberty, Burgos was separated from her family due to the relationship she began with Petro, who supported her relationship until the day she decided on her future far from the city. and joined the M-19.

While Petro joined the then guerrilla, his partner gave birth to Nicolás Fernando on June 21, 1986, the fruit of his love for the current president of Colombia. Living in the house of her mother-in-law and supported by Juan Fernando Petro (Gustavo’s brother) in raising Nicolás, Katia focused on her son, who completed his primary and secondary studies in that municipality of Córdoba.

Given the security risks for the family of the members of the M-19 guerrilla at that time, Nicolás Petro grew up far from his father, however, he admired and was aware of the activities close to the political revolution of his father, which encouraged his interest in the environment and public policies, according to his presentation on the page of the Atlantic Assembly.

Given the taste for these subjects, the first son of Gustavo Petro studied Law at the Pontifical Bolivarian University, a master’s degree in Climate Change at the Iberoamerican University and a master’s degree in Government and Public Management for Latin America at Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona.

In his youth he overcame the distance he had with his father and got closer to him, accompanying him persistently during his term as mayor of Bogotá between 2012 and 2015 and the previous campaign.

After this accompaniment and waving the flags of his father’s movement, Petro Burgos settled in Barranquilla, where he gained more visibility within the Colombian political scene and aspired in 2018 to the governorship of Atlántico, defeated at that time by Elsa Noguera. However, thanks to the opposition statute, he achieved a seat in the Department’s Assembly where he materialized his political intentions.

The relationship between father and son have gone through various ups and downs, such as that time in 2014 when Gustavo Petro asked the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate Nicolás for accusing contractors of alleged interference in IDRD and Transmilenio tenders during the time he was mayor of his father.

Nicolás has also had objections to his father’s current governance, such as the direct criticism he made of the president after the appointment of Yesenia Olaya Requene as vice minister of talent and social appropriation of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. The until recently deputy of the Atlantic tweeted:

“Attention. The Chars with the false progressives plan to score a goal against the national government, they are going to appoint Ángela Yesenia Olaya Requene to the Vice Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. An insult to the Historical Pact (…) That the Historical Pact in Barranquilla not be fooled by the false progressives who want to hand over our flags to the Chars. Make no mistake, we will never allow that. The National Historical Pact is notified. Let’s go for a real change.”

In turn, the eldest son of the president of Colombia has not enjoyed a good relationship with the rest of the presidential family, since Nicolás Petro Alcócer and Andrea Petro Herrán have distanced themselves from him on several occasions. The most recent was Andrea, who published in a message on social networks:

“I am going to be clear and frank with you. The family is not above everything, first is the nation and respect for the Colombian people. The president shows his honesty and transparency. Everything is in the hands of justice, he will respect himself and abide by his decision ”, assured the third daughter of President Petro, distancing himself from deputy Nicolás Petro.

The investigation will continue by the Prosecutor’s Office, an entity that is advancing in said process and that works together with US authorities, who have interfered in such a process given the mention and alleged participation of extradited drug traffickers in the aforementioned financing of the campaign for president of Gustavo Petro, money that would have remained in the hands of Nicolás.

Petro Burgos has been one of the central pieces of dominoes that triggered a crisis within the current government, given the stain it represents on his father’s administration, which is just beginning, and the impact it has on his image.