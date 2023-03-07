



A 10-year-old boy named Martín, from Argentina, wrote a letter to Lionel Messi to invite him to live in his town so they don’t hurt him. He did it after being baffled by the attack on a business belonging to the Rocuzzo family, relatives of his wife Antonela, where they also left a threat to the soccer star himself.

«You can come to Coronel Dorrego, it is a quiet town. Nobody here is going to hurt you or bother you”, says Martín in his letter written with a blue pen on a gift paper that he tore up after his mother encouraged him to do so.

Melina, the boy’s mother, told local media that the idea of ​​the letter addressed to Messi arose during a dinner as a result of hearing the news of the attack on the supermarket belonging to the family of Antonela Roccuzzoin an event recorded at dawn on March 2.

In the letter he also tells Messi, captain of the Argentina team that reached the World Cup in 2022, that he wants to play with his children (Thiago, Mateo and Ciro).

The message was spread on Instagram and went viral after the child’s mother made it publicbecause his acquaintances helped him share.

Given the gesture of hospitality shown by Martín, Melina assures that she feels proud of him “because of the empathy he has and because he wants to take care of his children (of Messi), because he also He wants to play football with his children. Let them come here and play for his club. He plays for Independiente”.

Martín pointed out to the media that If Messi went to Dorrego, he would ask for a photo and play together.