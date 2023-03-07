Anyone who does sport is rewarded: the federal government is giving away a 40-euro voucher to all hard-working people
If you want to stay fit, you don’t need to train alone, because it’s often more fun in a club. The German Olympic Sports Confederation and the Federal Ministry of the Interior support this for a short time with 40 euros. Health insurance companies often pay high premiums as well.
Sport is healthy and can also strengthen team spirit. That is why the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community (BMI) support membership in a sports club with a total of 25 million euros. Anyone who registers for the first time in an association receives a one-off payment of 40 euros. But not only in sports, speed is also required when it comes to subsidies, because the offer is limited to 150,000 “sports cheques”.
Now secure a 40-euro sports check for free via CHIP.de
Secure a 40 euro subsidy for a sports club
The 40 euro subsidy is only
for new members in sports clubs
thought to be deployed since the beginning of the year
150.000
this so-called
Sportvereinsschecks.
- There is only one support per person, families can receive up to three sports club checks to one email address
-
The
Download-Portal
is
Open until August 31, 2023 or while stocks last
-
Call
the website
up and click
To the sports club cheque
-
Fill out the short form with your e-mail address, name, year of birth and a few additional details and click on
Retrieve sports club cheque
- The sports club check is then emailed as a PDF. Present this document in printed form or digitally to the new sports club.
-
Important:
You have 4 weeks to register. the l
According to the provider, the last possibility to cash a sports club check is the
31. October 2023
.
- If the membership fee is more than 40 euros, the additional costs must be borne by yourself.
Health insurance companies also subsidize contributions to the gym
The sports club checks can only be redeemed in sports clubs. If you prefer to go to the gym, you may be able to get support from your health insurance company. Some providers have very interesting bonus programs at the start. Unfortunately, this is not regulated uniformly, so you have to check the offer of your health insurance company. See the table below for some examples.
|health insurance
|Details
|grant
|DAK health
|60 euros per year
|IKK The innovation health insurance company
|150 euros per year
|miners’
|70 euros per year
