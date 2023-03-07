Anyone who does sport is rewarded: the federal government is giving away a 40-euro voucher to all hard-working people

Report an error Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

If you want to stay fit, you don’t need to train alone, because it’s often more fun in a club. The German Olympic Sports Confederation and the Federal Ministry of the Interior support this for a short time with 40 euros. Health insurance companies often pay high premiums as well.

Sport is healthy and can also strengthen team spirit. That is why the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community (BMI) support membership in a sports club with a total of 25 million euros. Anyone who registers for the first time in an association receives a one-off payment of 40 euros. But not only in sports, speed is also required when it comes to subsidies, because the offer is limited to 150,000 “sports cheques”. Now secure a 40-euro sports check for free via CHIP.de Secure a 40 euro subsidy for a sports club

The 40 euro subsidy is only

for new members in sports clubs

thought to be deployed since the beginning of the year

150.000

this so-called

Sportvereinsschecks. There is only one support per person, families can receive up to three sports club checks to one email address

The

Download-Portal

is

Open until August 31, 2023 or while stocks last

Call

the website

up and click

To the sports club cheque

Fill out the short form with your e-mail address, name, year of birth and a few additional details and click on

Retrieve sports club cheque

The sports club check is then emailed as a PDF. Present this document in printed form or digitally to the new sports club.

Important:

You have 4 weeks to register. the l



According to the provider, the last possibility to cash a sports club check is the

31. October 2023

.



If the membership fee is more than 40 euros, the additional costs must be borne by yourself.

Health insurance companies also subsidize contributions to the gym

The sports club checks can only be redeemed in sports clubs. If you prefer to go to the gym, you may be able to get support from your health insurance company. Some providers have very interesting bonus programs at the start. Unfortunately, this is not regulated uniformly, so you have to check the offer of your health insurance company. See the table below for some examples. health insurance Details grant DAK health Fit & Travel 60 euros per year IKK The innovation health insurance company bonus program 150 euros per year miners’ Active bonus 70 euros per year

