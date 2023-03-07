The federal government has recognized the need for mass imports of hydrogen from outside the European continent. Since then, our country has made important efforts to position itself as a trustworthy partner for Germany in the course of its energy transition. Chile has the capacity to produce green hydrogen at competitive prices for the German market, as well as a great wealth of raw materials and critical minerals.

Also read: Germany and the lack of raw materials: “We slept there”

Chile and Germany have maintained relations of solid friendship and cooperation since the mid-19th century. In the field of energy, our relations have deepened further in the course of the German-Chilean energy partnership, which has existed since 2019. This agreement has done nothing less than improve cooperation and coordination between our countries in the areas of energy transition, innovation, decarbonization and green hydrogen. In addition, in August 2022, the Chilean Ministry of Energy signed a letter of intent with the Port of Hamburg to create the logistical capacities for the import of green hydrogen.