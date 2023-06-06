Test Galleri: the blood test that detects tumors

Cancer screening is a crucial aspect for early detection of tumors and increasing the chances of successful treatments. Recent studies have revealed that a simple blood test (Test Galleri) could revolutionize this practice. This would allow more types of cancer to be detected in patients before obvious symptoms appear. This represents a major advance in the fight against cancer and arouses great enthusiasm among doctors and healthcare professionals.

The Pathfinder study: a new era in cancer screening

Il test Gallery, which is based on the search for cancer DNA in the blood, has shown promising results in the study dubbed ‘Pathfinder’. This research involved more than 6,600 adults aged 50 and over and has detected numerous cases of the disease. Many of these were early stage and most had not been routinely screened. This study marks a significant breakthrough in cancer screening.

According to the study results, the Galleri test was able to detect solid tumors in tissues such as the breast, liver, lung and colon, as well as ovarian and pancreatic cancers. The latter are notoriously difficult to detect at an early stage, and are usually diagnosed when they are already in an advanced stage with low survival rates.

The advantages of the Galleri test

The Galleri blood test offers several advantages in the field of cancer screening. First, it is capable of detect the presence of cancer and to locate it in the body, providing useful indications to doctors for an in-depth investigation and diagnostic confirmation. This allows you to promptly start the necessary treatments and increase the chances of success of the treatments.

Implications and future developments of the Galleri test

Despite the promising results, it is important to underline that the Galleri test is not yet ready for large-scale population screening. At present, you must continue to use the screening standard del cancro while the technology and methodology of this new blood test is further refined. However, the efficacy demonstrated so far points to a very promising future for an innovative approach in cancer screening.

The new NHS study

According to a study by the NHS (National Health Service) in Great Britain involving more than 5,000 people, the test was able to detect two out of three cancers. In addition, the test was 85% accurate in detecting the origin of the cancer, which would allow you to immediately perform the correct tests for the pathology that was detected by the test.

The NHS has also used the Galleri test on asymptomatic people to see if it could detect hidden cancers, and the results are expected in the next year. The test was found to be particularly effective in detecting tumors of the intestine, lung, head and neck, pancreas and throat. However, further research is needed, in which to involve larger groups of people and in which they are monitored for more time after the execution of the test. This is to understand if it can truly be an effective tool in the diagnosis of tumors, in order to speed up and make follow-up for patients more precise.

