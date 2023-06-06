From the dramas of life to the theatre, twenty women make their debut in Naples – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JUNE 06 – Neapolitans, Nigerians, Ukrainians, Kenyans become actresses for the first time and will debut on June 9 on the stage of the Teatro San Ferdinando in Naples with I Sud, the show curated by Alessandra Cutolo. They do so at the end of a journey that has involved them in the last five months with the theater workshop of the same name.



I Sud is a production of the Teatro di Napoli – Teatro Nazionale in collaboration with the IF-ImparareFare association, Progetto Si può!, Con i Bambini – Fund for the fight against child educational poverty. The twenty women, all mothers of different nationalities, were involved through the activities of the IF-ImparareFare association, in a popular neighborhood, the village of Sant’Antonio Abate, and increasingly characterized by multiculturalism such as the one where Eduardo’s theater stands .



They have been working on a production adaptation of Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichi’s short story The American Embassy. Through reading, translating, representing the scenes, the women worked on themselves, on identifying with their own experiences, on elaborating painful experiences from the past, finalizing this commitment towards the creation of a real intercultural community. (HANDLE).

