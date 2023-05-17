The strong rainfall in the south moves south and the high temperature range in the north is significantly reduced – Teller Report Teller Report

Today (May 17), the area with stronger rainfall in the south has moved southward, and there are local heavy rains; there are still strong convective weather in the Northeast and other places. In terms of temperature, the range of high temperatures in our country will be significantly reduced today, and there will be high temperatures in many places in the north from the 19th to the 20th.

The stronger rainfall in the south will move southward, and the precipitation in our country will decrease and weaken tomorrow.

Yesterday, strong rainfall occurred in Jiangnan and other places, and strong convective weather occurred in parts of Northeast and North China. Monitoring shows that from 8:00 yesterday to 6:00 today, heavy rains occurred in parts of eastern Hubei, southern Anhui, northern Jiangxi, northern and southwestern Hunan, southeastern Guizhou, eastern Hebei, and central Jilin. Jingzhou, Hubei, Shaoyang, Hunan, etc. Local precipitation exceeds 100 mm.

Today, the region with strong rainfall in the south has moved southward, and there are still strong convective weather in the northeast and other places. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that there will be moderate to heavy rain in parts of eastern Jilin, eastern Liaoning, western Sichuan Basin, western and southeastern Guizhou, central and eastern Jiangnan, and northern South China. Among them, eastern and southern Jiangxi, western and northern Fujian, and southeastern Jiangsu There are local heavy rains or heavy rainstorms (100-110 mm) in the Ministry and other places.

Tomorrow, my country’s precipitation will decrease and weaken. It is expected that there will be light to moderate rain in parts of Xinjiang’s Yili River Valley, central Inner Mongolia, northern China, central and eastern Tibet, eastern southwest, eastern and southern Jiangnan, and most of southern China. Among them, southern Sichuan , Western Chongqing, Western Guizhou, Western Guangxi and other places had local heavy rain (25-45 mm).

The meteorological department reminded that the rain is strong in some areas in the south today, and the public should pay attention to traffic safety when traveling in rainy days. There are still thunderstorms in the Northeast and other places, and the public needs to beware of the adverse effects of strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

The high temperature range in the north has shrunk significantly today and the high temperature will strike again the day after tomorrow

In terms of temperature, Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shandong and other places felt hot yesterday, and the local temperature in northern Shandong reached 37°C. Today, affected by cold air and rainfall, the high temperature range will be significantly reduced. The maximum temperature in many places such as North China, Northwest China, Jiangnan, and Jianghuai will drop below 30°C, and the heat will ease.

However, from the 19th to the 20th, there will be high temperatures in Guanzhong, Shaanxi, Henan, and southern Hebei. Among them, Xi’an may be the first high-temperature day this year.

In addition, the temperature in South China will not fluctuate much in the next week, and the maximum temperature will basically remain around 30°C. However, due to the high relative humidity of the air, the feeling of stuffiness will increase. The public should pay attention to heatstroke prevention.