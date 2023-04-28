The Sudanese army warns the residents of these areas… Learn the details

Sudani Net:

The Sudanese army issued an urgent warning to the citizens in five areas of Khartoum.

And he stated in a circular issued on Wednesday that the rebel militia forces have become dressed in the uniform of the armed forces and roam the areas surrounding the Al-Bustan, Al-Nakhil and Umbada neighborhoods, and the area from Al-Mansoura district and the intersection of Qallabat and Libya Street in Al-Khala all the way to the Libya market, and they are practicing theft and looting of shops and citizens’ property in a desperate attempt to stick These despicable crimes by the armed forces.

The army called on the citizens of these areas to take precautions.

He added, “We assure our honorable citizens that all these areas will be cleaned and purified from the filth of the rebellion in the near future.”

