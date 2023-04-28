Home » The Sudanese army warns the residents of these areas… Learn the details
News

The Sudanese army warns the residents of these areas… Learn the details

by admin
The Sudanese army warns the residents of these areas… Learn the details

Sudani Net:

The Sudanese army issued an urgent warning to the citizens in five areas of Khartoum.

And he stated in a circular issued on Wednesday that the rebel militia forces have become dressed in the uniform of the armed forces and roam the areas surrounding the Al-Bustan, Al-Nakhil and Umbada neighborhoods, and the area from Al-Mansoura district and the intersection of Qallabat and Libya Street in Al-Khala all the way to the Libya market, and they are practicing theft and looting of shops and citizens’ property in a desperate attempt to stick These despicable crimes by the armed forces.

The army called on the citizens of these areas to take precautions.

He added, “We assure our honorable citizens that all these areas will be cleaned and purified from the filth of the rebellion in the near future.”

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

See also  Korea lost to Uruguay 1-2

You may also like

Close-up: “A strong motherland is our strong backing!”...

Pope turns against nationalism in Hungary | Current...

Organization of elections: these tips from Faure Gnassingbé...

Is it possible to fall in love with...

Premiere in Hamburg: Langnese and Nico Santos ring...

US March PCE released!The three major US stock...

Autopistas del Café implements measures to improve service...

New revision procedures at the BFH – NWB...

Clashes broke out with the occupation army in...

At Least 19 People Killed in Russian Attacks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy