Home » The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs declares the Secretary-General of the United Nations that his representative, Volker Peretz, is persona non grata.
News

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs declares the Secretary-General of the United Nations that his representative, Volker Peretz, is persona non grata.

by admin
The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs declares the Secretary-General of the United Nations that his representative, Volker Peretz, is persona non grata.

Sudani Net:

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry announced today in a statement that it had notified the Secretary-General of the United Nations of its announcement that his representative in Al-Sazdan, head of the UNTAMS mission called “Volker Peretz”, has been an undesirable person since today’s date, and thus the Foreign Ministry blocks the way for several ongoing attempts led by some countries to return “Volker” To the Sudanese scene again.

Below: The statement of the Sudanese Foreign Ministry

Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Media and Spokesperson Department

Urgent press release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to report that the Government of the Republic of Sudan has officially notified the Secretary-General of the United Nations today, Thursday (8) June 2023 AD, of the declaration of Mr. Volker Berthes, the representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, and the head of the UNITAMS mission (United Nations Integrated Transition Support Mission in Sudan), a person who is not desirable, from today’s date.

Issued in Khartoum
Thursday, June 8, 2023 AD

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

See also  High car prices in Khartoum - Sudani Net

You may also like

The driver is said to have locked children...

U.S. provides 2.7 trillion won worth of military...

Edict 2nd. notice Evangelina Valencia de Palomeque

Media: Trump’s audio recording in the document affair...

Series and movie tips: Avatar, Tour de France...

Government and ELN agree to a bilateral ceasefire...

Is PetroChina Fearing Something Big?The general manager led...

Stocks New York: Tech stocks continue to rise...

Slovakia is among the most benevolent countries in...

A prison subject accused of sexually assaulting a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy