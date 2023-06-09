The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs declares the Secretary-General of the United Nations that his representative, Volker Peretz, is persona non grata.

Sudani Net:

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry announced today in a statement that it had notified the Secretary-General of the United Nations of its announcement that his representative in Al-Sazdan, head of the UNTAMS mission called “Volker Peretz”, has been an undesirable person since today’s date, and thus the Foreign Ministry blocks the way for several ongoing attempts led by some countries to return “Volker” To the Sudanese scene again.

Below: The statement of the Sudanese Foreign Ministry

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Media and Spokesperson Department

Urgent press release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to report that the Government of the Republic of Sudan has officially notified the Secretary-General of the United Nations today, Thursday (8) June 2023 AD, of the declaration of Mr. Volker Berthes, the representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, and the head of the UNITAMS mission (United Nations Integrated Transition Support Mission in Sudan), a person who is not desirable, from today’s date.

Issued in Khartoum

Thursday, June 8, 2023 AD

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)