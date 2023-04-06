Home News The Supreme Court violated Monika Jankovská’s rights. It is the fault of the former head of the Constitutional Court, Macejková
News

The Supreme Court violated Monika Jankovská’s rights. It is the fault of the former head of the Constitutional Court, Macejková

by admin
The Supreme Court violated Monika Jankovská’s rights. It is the fault of the former head of the Constitutional Court, Macejková

The Supreme Court violated the rights of former State Secretary of the Ministry of Justice Monika Jankovská (for Smer). According to the Constitutional Court, he made a mistake when deciding on the Fatima case, where Jankovská is accused of blackmail.

This is a case related to suspicions that, even as a judge from Trenčín, she ruled in favor of the mafia.

Jankovská was suspected of taking a bribe of roughly 100,000 euros in order to rule in favor of the underworld in the dispute over the Fatima bar under Trenčín Castle. The bar was owned by businessman Ondrej Janíček. A witness, whom the indictment claims she blackmailed, later testified about this corruption.

The Trnava court already started ruling on the Fatima case last summer. Jankovská only came to the beginning of the court proceedings. According to her lawyer, after being in custody for more than a year, she has serious health problems, which is why she does not attend hearings.

The Constitutional Court has now said that it sees a problem in how the file got to Trnava.

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber?

See also  Treviso, arson at Arman's chalet: the hypothesis of retaliation appears

You may also like

Israel intercepts rockets from Lebanon | Current Middle...

“The Rape of Tiflet” to where? – OujdaCity

Pico and plate in Medellín Thursday, April 6,...

Hochschule Ruhr West active against shortage of skilled...

Lee Chan-won, surprised by a word from producer...

Silvio Berlusconi, former Prime Minister of Italy, in...

Loss compensation and deduction restrictions for interest rate...

.week in film: John Wick failed to convince...

The beautiful house that Silvestre Dangond built in...

From Easter, slow down on the Til Schweiger...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy