The Supreme Court violated the rights of former State Secretary of the Ministry of Justice Monika Jankovská (for Smer). According to the Constitutional Court, he made a mistake when deciding on the Fatima case, where Jankovská is accused of blackmail.

This is a case related to suspicions that, even as a judge from Trenčín, she ruled in favor of the mafia.

Jankovská was suspected of taking a bribe of roughly 100,000 euros in order to rule in favor of the underworld in the dispute over the Fatima bar under Trenčín Castle. The bar was owned by businessman Ondrej Janíček. A witness, whom the indictment claims she blackmailed, later testified about this corruption.

The Trnava court already started ruling on the Fatima case last summer. Jankovská only came to the beginning of the court proceedings. According to her lawyer, after being in custody for more than a year, she has serious health problems, which is why she does not attend hearings.

The Constitutional Court has now said that it sees a problem in how the file got to Trnava.