Care for this season
Many people will circulate through the roads of the country and will massively visit places of pilgrimage, recreation, rest or reflection.
The authorities developed public information strategies to contribute to the implementation of plans and measures to reduce the risk of and allow, if necessary, an adequate management of emergencies that may arise.
Easter is a special moment and Pereira especially is one of the busiest tourist and religious destinations in the country, so it is important to take into account all the recommendations, according to the plan with your family and friends.
In places of pilgrimage or mass influx of public
When attending religious events, identify potential risks, meeting points, and evacuation routes in case of an emergency.
In the processions, move with caution. Avoid crowds, keep your distance.
Drink enough liquid to avoid dehydration.
Wear clothing suitable for the climate of the area and comfortable shoes.
For travelers
Before you travel, find out about the potential risks as well as mitigation and response measures in the areas you will be visiting. Remember that knowing about the risk is the first step to reduce it, so:
Be attentive to information about the local weather (alerts for increased rainfall or temperatures), probability of occurrence of events associated with weather: storms, gales, drought, floods, forest fires, landslides.
Be aware, depending on the region you will visit, about early warning systems and prevention and protection mechanisms.
Conditions of water supply (availability and quality).
Presence of diseases of epidemiological importance. Take precautions to avoid contagion.
State of the roads and paths.
Prepare with your family an emergency briefcase, in which carry a copy of the identity documents of all family members, a change of clothes for each member, food such as canned food and water, flashlight, whistle, radio with batteries, first aid kit , waterproof. Keep it in a place where everyone can easily access it.
Do not dump or accumulate debris or garbage in unauthorized places.
Avoid campfires and handle flammable items responsibly such as cigarette butts, fuel, lighters, candles, etc.
Avoid driving at night, especially in areas identified as being at risk of landslides or when it is raining, as visibility decreases and the risk of accidents increases.
Find out from the relief entities (Red Cross, Firefighters, Civil Defense or Police) about the preparation of the municipality and your community for possible events that may occur.
Rain prevention when walking to rivers
Captain Luis Enrique Reyes of the Official Fire Department, makes precautionary recommendations for the care of the community.
If the water turns cloudy, it is an indicator of a flash flood; so they must leave the place as quickly as possible.
Put out every last piece of coal, as this can cause a fire.
Never locate the stove where there is surrounding vegetation, where there is garbage or some kind of fuel.
Be careful during your walks or outings to rivers and streams, if it starts to rain or you notice a change in the channel or loud sounds, stay away, there may be sudden flooding.
In case of emergency, request the support of the Pereira Fire Department on line 119, which is open 24 hours a day.
mobility plan
Major Roberto Bautista Escobar. Sectional Head of Transit and Transportation of the department of Risaralda, makes the following indications:
Respect for traffic signals.
Do not exceed speed limits.
When you are going to make a long journey, take active breaks in order to avoid accidents.
Make a technical check of the vehicle, before starting the different trips.
Do not consume intoxicating drinks while driving.
It is important to take into account safety elements such as the belt; it is especially recommended to motorcyclists, because at the national level according to statistics they are among the most affected in road accidents.
Keep in mind that in case of emergency call 123 and #767 to check the state of the roads, public order issues, report any special situation or any emergency that occurs while traveling.
to buy fish
A merchant and administrator of a fishing supermarket explains that it is advisable to buy fish that is not from the area completely frozen -with the exception of the mojarra, the cachama that are from the area- because it should not lose its cold chain. For example, a salmon that is a fish that arrives from Chile must not be kept outdoors, they must have the expiration date, and a batch number.
Prices have remained stable unlike previous years, this has not increased. A kilo of mojarra would cost about 15,000 pesos or a medium-sized fish would cost around 5,000 pesos.