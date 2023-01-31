Branch It is one of the most beloved companies among Colombians, not only for being a company that has been recognized for its products, but also for building a brand that manages to represent a country. The company was founded in the 50s by Rafael Molano and his wife Ana Luisa Camacho, in the Los Alcázares neighborhood of Bogotá.

One of the brand’s most iconic products is the Chocoramoa cake that was launched in 1972, after Don Olimpo López, Ramo’s star pastry chef, followed the company’s instructions and created this special recipe, which is protected from a safe in a high-security bank in the United States.

In the last year, the brand has made interesting commercial alliances that have made new and old customers fall in love. McDonald’s launched the Chocoramo McFlurry, a strategy that caused a sensation among consumers of both products. Another of the recent agreements that the company made was with the Antioquian company Offcorss, launching a new line of limited edition clothing with fun designs for adults and children.

Recently, a new Chocoramo alliance was leaked on social networks. Apparently, the Colombian brand will launch a new product from the company Kellogg’s. This joint work would lead to a Chocoramo cereal with crunchy pillows with filling.

“Where can I get that cereal?”, “Why didn’t I know about the existence of Kellogg’s Chocoramo?”, “I don’t want that cereal, I need it”, were some of the comments from Internet users.

At the moment none of the brands has ruled on the price and date of distribution of the Kellogg’s of Chocoramo.