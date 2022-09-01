[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time on August 31, 2022]Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the incident of beating people at a barbecue restaurant in Tangshan, Hebei has made new progress. CCTV of the Communist Party of China “exclusively” disclosed some details of the case, but it caused more doubts from the outside world. Some commentators believe that the authorities are trying to hide the truth, but they are getting more and more black.

The Tangshan beating case that shocked China and foreign countries occurred on June 10 this year. The main suspect, Chen Jizhi, and other 9 people were “released first and then arrested.”

On August 29, Hebei prosecutors announced the “Notice on the Review and Prosecution of Chen Mouzhi and Other Suspected Evil Forces Organizing Illegal and Criminal Cases” and a report on the investigation of the “protective umbrella” of the Tangshan beating case. At the same time, CCTV’s “exclusive” report published the back of the victim, Ms. Wang, during the interview, as well as the victim’s so-called first voice (voice change) about the incident.

In response to online rumors that the victim had been sexually assaulted, thrown from a height, and run over by a car. CCTV quoted Ms. Wang as saying that she and three other parties were beaten in a back alley for 1 minute and 41 seconds. The CCP’s Public Security Task Force claimed that the so-called sexual assaults are all false information.

In this regard, current affairs commentator Zhou Xiaohui wrote an analysis in The Epoch Times that CCTV’s exclusive interviews and videos deliberately cover up the truth, confirming that the official report is a lie and cannot stand scrutiny at all.

Zhou Xiaohui believes that both CCTV and the police are trying to confuse a problem, that is, it is impossible to complete several “rumor” things at the same time in 1 minute and 41 seconds, but if different people are violent, how is it impossible? Therefore, under the premise that the government does not publish the video of the alley, does not publish the situation of all the people present, does not check the parties’ cars, does not allow the media to freely interview the victims, witnesses, and does not allow the victims and their families to speak freely, etc. It is unconvincing that the four victims were sexually assaulted in a small hutong, thrown from upstairs, and run over by a car.”

Monsoon, a dissident who followed the incident and leader of the 1989 student movement, said in an interview with VOA that he believed that the victim did not tell the whole truth. The authorities are trying to hide the truth, but they are getting darker and darker.

Monsoon said: “The first person (Ms. Wang) only said that she was beaten, but did not say anything about sexual assault. If you don’t ask her, she certainly won’t say it. How do you clarify the lie? He is self-defeating. He thought that It’s putting out the fire. It’s like the Chain Girl, the less people believe them.”

Monsoon said to VOA, “Originally, if you molest others, it is a sexual assault. The woman did not say whether the three people who were dragged in the yard for so long were raped. I want to ask, she was beaten on June 10. He was admitted to the hospital. He was only discharged on July 1. Is this a second-degree minor injury?” Monsoon said the suspect was charged with relatively minor charges in the case. The case itself is also scheduled to be heard in the Basic Court. Really intriguing.

More than two months after the Tangshan beating case occurred, related incidents have continued one after another. First, Liu Wenxi, the vice governor of Hebei Province and the head of the public security bureau who just took office, died suddenly on July 3. After Liu Wenxi beat people at a barbecue restaurant in Tangshan, he personally presided over the city’s public security rectification. Liu’s sudden death caused various speculations.

At the same time, all the local media who went to the place where the assault happened were blocked. We-media person Mao Huibin once asked about the beating incident at the Tangshan BBQ restaurant on his WeChat account, and was taken away by the police on suspicion of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.”

