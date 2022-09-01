Bai An’s fourth creative album “No one wrote songs for you, ALL ABOUT YOU” was officially released on the 31st. Work together. The MV of the same name titled “No One Writes Songs for You” invited Chen Haosen, the leading actor of “The Name Engraved in Your Heart”, to co-star. The MV was played in just five days and exceeded one million hits. In addition, in the lyrics, “No one has written songs for you” is similar to “Guoba”, which also makes fans laugh and say, “This should be the most famous Guoba in history”!

Invite the gold-plated lineup to write ten emotional epitome for you

“No one writes songs for you, ALL ABOUT YOU” can be regarded as another turning point in Bai An’s music career. It not only honestly reveals the true feelings of a period of growth, expands new creative perspectives, but also sees more in the list of lyrics and songs Musicians present their performances, including the best lyricists of the Golden Melody Award Mayday Ashin and Ge Dawei, Xu Jun who was nominated for the Golden Melody Award for Chinese Male Singer, and Guoguo of the Golden Melody Award for the Best Orchestra Sunset Speed. The small emotions of different people compose notes and stories for different people’s life experiences.

In addition to bringing more short-term creative lineups and trying different male and female duets in different situations, the musicians invited to the album are almost fresh lists that have never collaborated in the past, such as Wen Yizhe, the best arranger of the Golden Melody Awards, and Zeng nominee. Wang Xiwen from the Golden Horse Film Festival and the Golden Melody Award, and Lu Junyou from the Taishan Line Orchestra all showed their talents on the album. The agitation of more people also represents the running-in of opinions of more people, and Bai An knows how to integrate different ideas at this moment. Every inspiration is like a microcosm, which is written into the song.

The unique voice produces “the most famous rice dumplings in history”

The title of the album with the same name, “No One Writes Songs for You,” has been launched on the platform before, and has entered the Chinese music pop chart for many days. Bai An said that the song was originally a song for fans, and the addition of Mayday Ashin and Ge Dawei injected more delicate emotions into the song. The MV of the song invited Chen Haosen, the leading actor of the movie “The Name Engraved in Your Heart”, to participate in the film. The two jointly explained the emotions of excitement, expectation and hesitation in their hearts when they were in a secret love, and reproduced the secret love story hidden in their hearts. Bai An’s unique articulation also made the audience joke that when they heard “No one wrote a song for you to live,” they heard “Guoba” as “guoba”, and with the blessing of the strong lineup of the song, netizens dubbed it as “” The most famous casserole in history”.

Bai An once again incarnates as a reflector, reflecting the emotional appearance of these songs. Ten emotional miniatures written for you have been officially launched on the music platform, and listeners have left their feelings and stories in the comment area. According to reports, Bai An’s tour plan is also in preparation, and I look forward to the day when I see her singing on the stage.