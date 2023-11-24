Home » There are storms in the oil zone with hail falling
The four days of heat wave began this Friday with temperatures close to 35 degrees. And in this framework The instability of the weather caused storms in the Neuquén oil area.

the same National Meteorological Service warned this afternoon through a specific alert that there was a risk of storms and hail for the northeast of Neuquén.

Rincón de los Sauces was the city currently affected by a medium intensity storm accompanied by small hail.

Añelo could also be affected by the storms

The SMN had issued a storm alert for the south of Mendoza, which in this case also reached the north of Neuquén. The phenomenon could be recorded in the afternoon-night hours in the area of ​​Añelo and the Department of Pehuenche.

It will also affect the area of ​​Mendoza that includes Rivadavia, Junín, Luján de Cuyo, San Carlos, Tunuyán, Tupungato, General Alvear, Malargüe and San Rafael.

“Accumulated precipitation values ​​are expected between 10 and 30 mm, which may be exceeded from time to time,” indicated the SMN.


