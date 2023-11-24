Home » US ambassador did not meet Imran Khan in jail: Sources
US ambassador did not meet Imran Khan in jail: Sources

The sources of Independent Urdu have denied the rumors regarding the meeting of former Prime Minister Imran Khan with the American Ambassador in Adiala Jail and said that Chairman PTI did not meet with the American Ambassador in Rawalpindi Jail.

In recent days, the news of US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom’s meeting with former Prime Minister Imran Khan is being reported. These news came at a time when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan is imprisoned in Adiala Jail and he is facing various cases in the courts.

In this regard, the sources told Independent Urdu that US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom did not meet Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan.

Independent Urdu also contacted the American Embassy and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf to know their position in this regard.

Speaking to Independent Urdu, the spokesperson of the American Embassy said that on November 21, a working level American consular officer of the American Citizen Services Section visited Adiala Jail to assess the welfare of an American citizen imprisoned in Adiala Jail. What was the visit?

The spokesman added that it is a routine practice for American consular officers in Pakistan and around the world to assess the condition of imprisoned American citizens.

Independent Urdu contacted chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s adviser on international media Zulfikar Bukhari to find out about it, but no response has been received from him yet.

