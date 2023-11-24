This was the business of ‘El Mago’, a friend of Iván Archivaldo Guzmán who was murdered in Los Angeles, USA

Notorious Restaurant Chain Owner and Alleged Drug Trafficker ‘El Mago’ Found Dead in Los Angeles

Relatives and acquaintances of Eddie Escobedo, also known as ‘El Mago’, confirmed his death on Thanksgiving Day through social networks. The young man, originally from Durango, was allegedly a friend of Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, leader of the Los Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel. Reports indicate that Escobedo was involved in drug trafficking operations on behalf of the cartel, but he was also known for his business – a restaurant chain.

According to his Instagram profile, Escobedo was the owner and CEO of ‘Besthibachi’, a Japanese grill based in Los Angeles, United States. The restaurant chain had expanded its operations to several other parts of California, including Long Beach, Hollywood, Northridge, Riverside, Oakland, San Diego, San José, and Fresno.

According to reports from Borderland Beat, ‘Besthibachi’ has undergone several changes over the years, including changes in ownership and name. The chain was initially registered under Escobedo’s name, but later the records were modified, and Margarita Escobedo became the legal owner.

Escobedo’s ostentatious life was often showcased on his social media accounts, where he frequently shared images of his luxurious lifestyle, including his business ventures and luxury vehicles.

However, Escobedo’s life came to a tragic end on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Escobedo and another person were found dead in an industrial area of the Willowbrook area after a shooting incident. Another individual was injured and rushed to a hospital. The police are still investigating the motive and the individuals responsible for the attack.

Reports from Borderland Beat and The Times suggest that Escobedo was also involved in drug trafficking and had a history of violence. In 2008, he reportedly orchestrated the murder of a member of the Arrellano Félix Cartel (CAF) in Los Angeles. The Times had access to court records from the Los Angeles Police Department in 2009, which confirmed that the incident was related to the sale of narcotics.

In July 2011, ‘El Mago’ was allegedly arrested along with seven other people for transporting more than a ton of marijuana in the Torrance area. It is unclear whether he was acquitted or served time behind bars.

The death of Eddie Escobedo has sent shockwaves through the community and has raised concerns about the influence of organized crime in Los Angeles. The investigation into his death is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

