The teacher's health status is reserved after a traffic accident

The teacher's health status is reserved after a traffic accident

BY: EL PILÓN REDACTION.

In the Intensive Care Unit of the General Clinic of the North of Barranquilla, the composer remains hospitalized Adolfo Pacheco Ring after suffering a spectacular traffic accident on January 19.

Through a press release known by THE PYLONthe clinic reported that the teacher entered UCI the morning of January 20 after being forwarded from a care center from the capital of the Atlantic.

“The patient Adolfo Pacheco Anillo, 82 years old, entered the ICU service of the General Clinic of the North referred from another IPS on January 20, 2023 at 1:55 a.m., who, as a result of a traffic accident, presents severe multiple traumawith severe cranioencephalic trauma, blunt chest trauma, cervical spine injury and exacerbation of its health condition due to previous chronic conditions of the patient”, read in the statement.

In addition, they indicated that his state of health is reserved y “subject to clinical evolution, which has been widely reported to their relatives.”

Secondly, Gloria Pacheco, artist managerpointed out that the traffic accident occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, January 19, when the teacher was moving in the vehicle with license plates BPR-277, from the municipality of San Jacinto Bolívar to Barranquillawhen, apparently, a tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control and crash into a tree.

The composer and his conductor were transferred to the Local Hospital of Calamar and later referred to a clinic in Barranquilla where they are treated by experts.

Adolfo Pacheco Ring is the Song composer such as ‘La hamaca grade’, ‘El pintor’, ‘El tropezón’, ‘La espina’, ‘El mochuelo’, ‘El viejo Miguel’ and ‘El deception’, among other classics recorded by artists such as Carlos Vives, Poncho Zuleta , Diomedes Díaz, Peter Manjarrés and Iván Villazón, to name a few.

See also  This city will carry out comprehensive supervision reform pilots to conduct differentiated law enforcement inspections based on corporate credit ratings. Government supervision is both "nothing, no disturbance" and "ubiquitous"_Sina News

He also recorded several of his Vallenato works and cumbias in his voice alongside accordion player Ramón Vargas and bagpiper Juancho Nieves. In 2005 he was declared a composer for life at the Vallenato Legend Festivala distinction he shares with Emiliano Zuleta, Calixto Ochoa, Rafael Escalona, ​​Leandro Díaz and Tobías Enrique Pumarejo.

