“The Teacher’s Room” wins the German Film Prize for the best feature film

“The Teacher’s Room” wins the German Film Prize for the best feature film

German Film Award 2023: Leonie Benesch receives a “Lola” as best actress for her role in “The Teacher’s Room”. (Hannes P. Albert / dpa / Hannes P. Albert)

“The teacher’s room” won five so-called “Lolas” last night. Ilker Çatak was awarded for best director, Leonie Benesch for best actress. In the film she plays a teacher who wants to solve a series of thefts at her school and secretly lets a camera run in the staff room.

The award for the best leading actor went to Felix Kammerer for his role in “Nothing New in the West”. Albrecht Schuch received a “Lola” for best supporting actor in the same film.

The German Film Academy awarded the honorary prize to director Volker Schlöndorff. Hollywood star John Malkovich and other filmmakers paid tribute to his work via video.

The award for the documentary film went to “Elfriede Jelinek – Letting the language off the leash”. “Mission Ulja Funk” was best children’s film. “The School of Magical Animals 2” received an award for the best-attended film. Actress Jördis Triebel was honored as best supporting actress for her role in “In a country that no longer exists”.

The German Film Prize, endowed with a total of almost three million euros, is considered the most important award for the local industry.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on May 13, 2023.

