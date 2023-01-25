



On the morning of January 25, the reporter learned from the Municipal Meteorological Observatory that the impact of the cold air on our city has basically ended, and the temperature will slowly rise. For this reason, the Jinan Meteorological Observatory lifted the yellow cold wave warning signal at 09:00 on January 25, 2023.

At present, Jinan is still under the blue warning signal of strong winds. It is expected to turn cloudy from day to night today, with southerly winds of magnitude 4 to 5 and gusts of magnitude 7. The highest temperature today is about 1°C.

Love Jinan reminds that the temperature in Jinan is rising slowly, and it is still relatively cold in the morning and evening. Please pay attention to adding clothes to keep warm.

The county-by-county forecast issued by Jinan Meteorological Observatory at 06:00 on January 25, 2023:

From day to night today, it will be sunny and cloudy, with southerly winds of magnitude 4 to 5 and gusts of magnitude 7. The highest temperature today is around 1°C.

The urban area is sunny and the Yunnan wind is 4-5, the gust is 7, and the maximum temperature is 1℃

In Changqing District, it is sunny and there are many Yunnan winds, gusts of magnitude 4 to 5, gusts of magnitude 7, and the highest temperature is 1℃

In Zhangqiu District, it is sunny and there are many Yunnan winds, gusts of magnitude 3 to 4, gusts of magnitude 7, and the highest temperature is 1°C

In Jiyang District, it is sunny and there are many Yunnan winds, gusts of magnitude 3 to 4, gusts of magnitude 6, and the highest temperature is 1℃

Laiwu District sunny to more Yunnan winds 3 to 4 gusts 6 maximum temperature 0 ℃

Gangcheng District is sunny and there are many Yunnan winds, gusts of magnitude 3 to 4, gusts of magnitude 6, and the highest temperature is 0°C

In Pingyin County, it is sunny and the Yunnan wind is 4-5, the gust is 7, and the maximum temperature is 1℃

In Shanghe County, it turns sunny and the Yunnan wind is 3 to 4, the gust is 6, and the maximum temperature is 1 ℃

The high-tech zone is sunny and the Yunnan wind is 4 to 5, the gust is 7, and the maximum temperature is 1℃

Nanshan District sunny to more Yunnan wind 4~5 level gust 7 level maximum temperature 1 ℃

The starting area is sunny and the Yunnan wind is 3-4, the gust is 6, and the maximum temperature is 1℃

Tomorrow will be cloudy and sunny from day to night, with northerly winds of magnitude 3 to 4, and the lowest temperature in Jiyang District, Laiwu District, Gangcheng District, Shanghe County, Nanshan District, and the starting area will be around -11°C in the morning, and the urban area and other districts and counties – Around 8°C, and the highest temperature tomorrow will be around 2°C.

The urban area is cloudy, sunny, north wind 3~4, temperature -8~2℃

In Changqing District, cloudy, sunny, north wind 3~4, temperature -9~2℃

Zhangqiu District, cloudy, sunny, north wind 2~3, temperature -9~1℃

Jiyang District, cloudy, sunny, north wind 2~3, temperature -11~2℃

Laiwu District, cloudy, sunny, north wind 3~4, temperature -11~2℃

In Gangcheng District, cloudy, sunny, north wind 3~4, temperature -11~2℃

Pingyin County, cloudy, sunny, north wind 3~4, temperature -9~2℃

Shanghe County, cloudy, sunny, north wind 3~4, temperature -10~2℃

High-tech zone, cloudy, sunny, north wind 3~4, temperature -8~2℃

Nanshan District, cloudy, sunny, north wind 3~4, temperature -12~2℃

The starting area is cloudy, sunny, north wind 2~3, temperature -11~2℃

Sunny on the 27th, south wind 2-3, the lowest temperature is about -10°C in Jiyang District, Laiwu District, Gangcheng District, Shanghe County, Nanshan District, and the starting area, the urban area and other districts and counties are about -6°C, the highest temperature About 1°C.