The temperature will rise steadily in the next few days, “slightly cold” will become “slightly warm”

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-04 08:01

Yesterday was the first working day in 2023. The new year has a new atmosphere, and the weather has also taken a big turn. It was still cloudy and cold in the morning, and the highest temperature rose to around 10°C at noon.

The District Meteorological Observatory predicts that in the next few days, our district will be sunny and rainy, and only a small amount of rain may appear from the night of the 5th to the morning of the 6th. The sunny weather lasts for 4-5 days. While the weather turned sunny, the temperature also made a big turnaround. Yesterday the highest temperature was 9.8°C, today the highest temperature is around 11°C, tomorrow the highest temperature will be even higher, it will be 14°C, it is more likely to reach about 18°C ​​on the 6th, and the highest temperature until the 10th is mostly around 16°C .

The 5th is the “minor cold” solar term in the twenty-four solar terms. The ancients said that “the great cold and the minor cold freeze into ice balls”, which originally meant entering the coldest period of the year, but this winter is a bit different. The coldest period Instead, it was as warm as spring.

Where did the cold air go? According to the meteorological department, in the past month, the cold air has been too strong, and most of the whole of China has been cold. The cold air in the north has been blowing southward every now and then, and the “bullets” of the cold air have almost been exhausted, so the cold air needs to rest and recuperate. a period of time. It is expected that the atmosphere over our region will be relatively stable from the 7th to the 11th. It is possible that the temperature will rise to close to 20°C under sunny conditions.

What needs to be reminded is that although warming up is good, everyone must increase or decrease clothing in time according to the weather changes. Don’t blindly pursue warmth, sweating will make you more likely to catch a cold.